EARL FRANCIS BURGESS
Earl Francis Burgess, Sr., 70, of Dinwiddie passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Born February 24, 1950, he was the son of the late Mabel Louise and Raymond Allie Burgess, Sr., and was also preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Burgess, Jr.; and two sisters, Elizabeth Hogan and Dorothy Riggs. After 21 years of dedicated and honorable service, Earl retired from the Hopewell Fire Department. He was a member and former Governor of the Dinwiddie Moose Lodge. Earl started his own business, Earl's Home Improvement, which kept him busy throughout the years. He is survived by his two children, Victoria Lee Mayton and husband, James, Earl F. Burgess, Jr. and wife, Tracey; companion, Denise Tudor; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, William Burgess; and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many friends. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes, 103 S. Adams Street, with the family receiving guests an hour prior to the service from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hopewell Fire Department, 200 South Hopewell St., Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
