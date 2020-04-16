|
|
Earl Franklin Ketcham 78, of South Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born May 24, 1941, to the Late Clair W. and Lula Smith Ketcham, and was preceded in death by his oldest son, Dean Franklin Ketcham; great-grandson, Camden Ketcham; two brothers, James and William Ketcham; and sister, Viola Ketcham Braxton. He is survived by his wife, Joan Vincent Ketcham; son, Shayne Earl Ketcham of Chesterfield, VA; three grandsons, Dean Earl Ketcham, Dwayne Franklin Ketcham and Shawn Allen Ketcham; one granddaughter, Shaina Lawler of Richmond; one great-granddaughter, Kenley Addison Ketcham (Papa's Sunshine); brother, Sam Ketcham and his wife Linda; sisters, Shirley Ketcham Vaughan and her husband Earnest, and Doris Ketcham Sacra; and his animals, two miniature donkeys, PeePee and Penny, and devoted bulldog, Sasha. Earl worked at Brown and Williamson for 21 and a half years and retired from Honeywell in 2003 with 14 years of service. All services are private. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity (habitat.org). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020