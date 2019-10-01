Home

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Southlawn Memorial Park
EARL HOLT EZELL JR.


1934 - 2019
EARL HOLT EZELL JR. Obituary
Earl Holt Ezell, Jr., 85, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Born in Petersburg, he was the son of the late Earl Holt Ezelle, Sr. and Margaret Lee Kaleyta; He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Nancy Elaine Ezell. Mr. Ezell was employed with Southern Hardware retiring after 35 years. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and spending time in his garden. He was especially proud of his tomatoes.

He is survived by his children, Earl Ezell, III (Denise), Randy Ezell (Beverly), Rhonda Simmons (Brad), and Ronnie Ezell; grandchildren, Jeff, Jason, Alisa, Jennifer, Jacob, Adwina, Alexa, David, and Aaron; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Nancy E. Story and Debbie Seal; brother-in-law, Ronald Greathouse (Martha); and special friends, Betty and Jimmy Clarke, Carole Brown, and Madalynn Brown. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers and hospice group for their care and compassion.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Liberty Baptist Church, 3808 Woodlawn St., Hopewell, VA 23860. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
