1/
EARL THAYER ELLIS JR.
1963 - 2020
Earl Thayer Ellis, Jr. of Pennsauken, New Jersey died peacefully in Voorhees, New Jersey in hospice care on November 10, 2020. Born in Petersburg on November 15, 1940, he was the son of the late Earl Thayer Ellis, Sr. and Emily Gordon Heath. Shortly after graduating from Petersburg High School, he enlisted in the US Coast Guard. Following a 20 year career, he retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He was proudest of his service on the US Coast Guard icebreaker Eastwind (WAGB2079) which worked the ice in Antarctica. He went twice and on the return of one tour, the ship was sent on a round the world return. After his first retirement, his second career was in computer programing. He retired for good in 2005. He survived by two sons Peter Thayer and Patrick Linzee and four grandchildren Samuel Ian, Liam Henry, Colin Daniel, and Margaret Emily all of New Hampshire. He also has five siblings: sisters Heath Thompson (Wayne) Colonial Heights, Edith Hirsch (Fred) Wyoming, Elizabeth Kail (Bo) Lynchburg, Julia Ellis (Kelly) Delaware and brother Francis Ellis Petersburg. He is survived by the mother of his children Linzee Bagge of Connecticut and many nieces and nephews and cousins. No services are planned at this time.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
