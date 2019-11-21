Home

EARLE OSBORNE
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
EARLE THOMAS OSBORNE


1984 - 2019
EARLE THOMAS OSBORNE Obituary
On Friday, November 15, 2019, Mr. Earle Thomas Osborne of Hopewell, VA, born on January 17, 1984. He joined his father, Daniel Coy "Boone" Osborne; son, Kody Isaiah Osborne; his grandfather, Thomas Frank Dunfee; and his extended family, Donna Riggs.
Earle was a loving and devoted father. His skills included his loved of art, being a HVAC Technician as well as a forklift driver. He touched so many lives that will leave an everlasting impression.
Earle is survived by his mother, Lisa Osborne; sister, Kristy Osborne-Halderman; two children, Julian and Wayne. Earle also is survived by his eldest son, Daniel Osborne and his mother, Ashely Wood; fiancée, Kayla Gill and mother of their children, Cannon, Gracie and Abby Osborne; father-in-law, Bobby Gill; mother-in-law, Kimberly Gill; several extended family members to include: Wallace Riggs, Amy Riggs-Keyes and husband, Syr Keyes and their children, Kya and Bre Keyes; Kevin Riggs and his sons, Kyler and Kameon and daughters; Nicole Hassell and her four children, Zane, Naydia, Mason and Jackson; a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
