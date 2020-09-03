1/1
EARNEST JAMES GREENE JR.
1963 - 2020
A time to weep, and a time to laugh, a time to mourn, and a time to dance: Ecclesiastes 3:4

In the stillness of the morning sun, your voice was silenced. Our heart was saddened by the sudden loss of our loved one, Mr. Earnest James Greene, Jr, affectionately known as "Peter" of Petersburg, VA. Earnest was called home to eternal rest and peace on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at home.

Mr. Earnest J. Greene, Jr, was born on January 25, 1963, in Petersburg, VA to Earnest Greene Sr. (deceased) and Iris Greene Epps. He attended Petersburg Public Schools. He was employed at Rehrig Pacific Company for over 10 years. He was known for his kind heart and humble spirit. Earnest's favorite football team was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; he believed his team was the best out there. He loved to joke and laugh and make others smile. He was always a gentlemen to everyone he met.

Earnest leaves to cherish his precious memories: his devoted and loving mother, Iris Epps (James), two devoted and loving daughters, Sierra J. Greene of Orlando, FL, and La Kenya Blackwell of Richmond, VA; four siblings, Ricky Greene of Prince George, Denise Greene PigGee (Freddie) of Prince George, Lisa Hill of Petersburg, and Antonio Greene of Manassas Park, VA; aunts, Janie Wiggins (Franklin), Dorothy Jackson, Edna Burrow, and Evelyn Dancy; uncle, Robert Grant (Vera); beloved nieces, LaShondre Gross, LaDonna Hill, Shawnta Martin, Tunisia Greene, and Sapphire Greene; nephews, Devon Clark and Ricky Greene Jr.; many great nieces and nephews; numerous of cousins, devoted cousins, Troy Kershaw and Thomas Grant; and a host of other relatives and friends. A long-time devoted friend, Charles Ingram.

Earnest favorite quote at the end of every telephone call was see you later and no goodbye. Love you lots. Earnest we will see you later...

Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, Dinwiddie, VA, the Rev. William Roberts, eulogist.

The family may be reached by calling his mother, Iris Epps at (804) 861-6189.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
September 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Veronica Williams
Friend
September 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Rest in peace. Trust God. Love you all family.
Phyliss Pritchett
Family
September 2, 2020
Sharing in with deepest sympathy to you and your family.
May God provide strength, comfort and peace today and always.
"Cherish fond memories of joyful times together!"

Prayerfully,
From Ms. Clark, Yoshiko and Melinda
August 30, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Becky Coleman
Family
August 30, 2020
Mr. Green had a special place in my heart. He was always kind to me and will be missed. You are no longer suffering and may now rest in peace, sweet friend.
August 29, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy and condolences to the Greene family. God had a vacancy and filled it with Ernest. Stay strong for each other This too shall pass.
Juliet
Juliet Holmes
Friend
