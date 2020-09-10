1/1
EARNEST L. HILL
On Monday, August 24, 2020, our loving husband, father, son, brother, cousin, and loyal friend, Mr. Earnest L. Hill, 43, of 6200 Dorius Drive, departed this life. He was born May 20, 1977 in Disputanta, VA, to Gloria Hill Taylor and Earnest Taylor.

He attended Prince George County Public Schools. Earnest was employed for 22 years with the Prince George County School System. Earnest enjoyed cooking especially grilling, fishing, dancing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Taylor; brother, Jeffrey Hill, grandparents, Francell L. Hill, Ruth N. Hill, James Willie Taylor and Ethel Mae Taylor.

Earnest is survived by his wife, Laquita Hill; children, Dasia Hill, Akia Jackson, Jeremiah Jackson, Jabril Rogers, and Tavion Wallace; mother, Gloria Hill Taylor; sisters, Lavonia Hill and Karen Hill; brother, Ernest Jones (Angela); nieces, Jasmine Brown and LaDeja Irving; god-niece, Georgette "GiGi" Carrington and god-nephew, Clifton "CJ" Fuller, Jr.; aunts, Barbara Mayes (Harold) and Lecolia Hill (Robert - deceased); uncles, Raymond Hill (Carolyn), James Hill (Rosalind), Richard Taylor (Mary - deceased), Calvin Taylor (Terri), Curtis M. Taylor, Dorothy Tobias, Diane Taylor and Elaine Johnson; a host of devoted cousins, other relatives, co-workers, and friends.

Our loved one is gone from this earth but he will never be forgotten. We will carry him in our hearts forever. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., September, September 12, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.The interment at Mt. Sinai Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing for Mr. Hill will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., Friday, September 11, 2020 at the funeral establishment.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
