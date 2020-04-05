The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
EARNEST LEVI JONES Obituary
Earnest Levi Jones 63 0f !9501 Church Rd. S. Chesterfield, VA entered into eternal rest on April 2. 2020. He was a native of Chesterfield County and the son of the late Levi and Pearl Jones.
He leaves to cherish memories of him a devoted son, Eric Jones of Carson, and three brothers , Marvin Jones , Mitchell Jones and Carl Jones all of Chesterfield, and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private funeral will be held 12 noon Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home 530 S. Syvamore St., Petersburg VA with Rev. Dr Robert Diggs officiating.
Mr. Jones can be viewed on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at the funeral home.
Please follow and adhere to the guidelines set for funeral services from the CDC and Commonwealth of Virginia .
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 5, 2020
