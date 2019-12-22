|
Ms. Earnestine Lee "Tappy" Vassor of 1640 Johnson Road, Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her residence.
Earnestine was born in Fort Lee, VA on December 6, 1956 to the late Bubba Garrett and Ruth Wiggins. Tappy was employed as a Certified Nurse Aide for many years. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She was a mother to many and a counselor to all who needed her. Earnestine had a heart like no other if you ever were in her presence you had a good time.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth "Tiny" Malden and an aunt, Sylvia Munday.
Earnestine is survived by her devoted husband Alvin Vassor; a loving and devoted daughter Jenice Vassor and a loving daughter, Janice Jones; a devoted son, Antonio Jones; four grandchildren, one loving and devoted Janasjia Vassor who was there for her grandmother and never left her side, Hakeem Jones, Jaheim Jones and Hydea Jones; one sister, Dorita Johnson of Maryland; brother, Ernest Malden of Petersburg, VA; one devoted uncle, Leroy Jones of Petersburg, VA; five nieces, Alnissa Johnson, Yolanda Mathis both of Maryland, and three devoted Autoria Ruffin of Atlanta, GA, April Vassor of Petersburg, VA; and Sylvia Newby (Terry ) of Woodbridge, VA; one devoted nephew, Andre Malden (Maikila) of Petersburg, VA; numerous great nieces and nephews among them devoted, Mahoghany Malden, Dimarte Ruffin (Dee); sister-in-law, Carolyn Brown of Petersburg, VA; a host of cousins and friends, Charlene Gibbs, Charissa Hudgens, Candy William, Terell Perry; a devoted nurse and friend, Natalie "Nettie" Brown; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to the staff of Care Advantage and In-Home Hospice Care for all the special care provide to Ms. Vassor.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M., Monday, December 23, 2019 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
