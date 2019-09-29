|
Mr. Ebiye Tunde Aye was welcomed into the bosom of God on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his residence in Chester, VA. Affectionately known by many as "Tunde," he was born in Lagos, Nigeria to late Amos Agu Aye and Catherine Atotu Aye. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dawari "Kala" Aye.
He attended Government Comprehensive High School in Port Harcourt, Nigeria and Virginia State University where he majored in business. Tunde was employed for over 20 years at Walmart Distribution Center in Sutherland, VA.
His family meant everything to him and he was proud to be able to provide for them. Tunde enjoyed spending time with his children and jamming to his favorite artist, Michael Jackson. He was an avid Star War fan, which gave the vison to nickname his son "Master Yoda".
Tunde is lovingly remembered by his wife, D'Wanna Goode Aye of Petersburg, Virginia; son, Jonathan Aye; daughters, Jazmyn Dew and Samira Winston; brothers, Andrew Aye (Claris) and Victor Aye, Gogo Aye of Virginia; sisters, Fateya Omodu (John) and Weyah Salami (Gbenga), all of Nigeria; devoted mother-in-law and caregiver, Karen Miller; sisters-in-law, Helen Aye, Latasha Green, Ashli Goode, and Kelli Goode; brother-in-law, Jovon Green; close cousins, Evelyn Tolbert, Tina Itohan, Biledi Aye, Apre Aye, Alekemo Aye, Sonny Aye (known as his "big brother), Imobile, Abi, Ayi, and Ebema; close friends, Andrew, Oba, Chima, Odis, and Leke; a host of loving nieces, nephews cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
We will truly miss Tunde and "may the force be with you!
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at Greater Faith A.M.E. Zion Church, 1301 Young's Road, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Randy Kiah, Pastor, eulogist.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019