Miss Eboni Ahmani Birdsong of Ettrick, VA, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, after a long battle with Leukemia. Eboni was born on January 11, 1995, in Atlantic City, NJ, where she spent her formative years of her life.
During that time, she attended Leeds Elementary School and William Davies Middle School. In addition, she also attended Matoaca Middle School and was a graduate of Matoaca High School in South Chesterfield, VA. Shortly after her completion of high school, her health began to decline.
She was preceded in death by great grandfather, Robert Lee "Papa Robert" Birdsong, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Karen Hall and Michael Hall, Sr.; and great-great grandmother, Leola Jones Crawley.
Eboni is survived by her parents, Lashan Birdsong and Monty Hall (Gloria); grandmother, Robin Birdsong; and great grandmother, Jean Birdsong. Eboni also leaves to treasure her memories: two brothers, Mekhi Birdsong and Marlon Hall, Jr.; aunts, Elaine Goins (Donald), Wanda Birdsong, Cathy Birdsong, Marvette McKenzie (Jerry), Monica Hall and Carla Forest; uncles, Robert Birdsong, Jr. (Tammy), Tyrone Fields and Tony Hall; devoted friends, Kiara Hammond, Justice Johnson, Kathy Bowles and Dashawn Dean; a host of step sisters, step brothers, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
