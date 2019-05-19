|
|
On May 15, 2019, God's angel came in the afternoon hours to take our loving husband, brother, uncle and friend home. Mr. Eddie Arnold Gilliam, of 18255 Old Forty Road, Waverly, VA, departed this life at VCU/MCV Medical Center in Richmond, VA, at 4:20 p.m., on his wedding anniversary date.
Mr. Gilliam was a native of Sussex County, VA. He was born October 10, 1945, to the late Isaac and Susie Gilliam of Waverly. He was also predeceased by a son, Kenneth O'Neal Gilliam; a brother, Willie Thomas Gilliam and father and mother-in-law, Willie and Edith Dillard. He received Christ at an early age at New Hope Baptist Church in Waverly.
He was employed at the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company in Newport News for 10 years. After relocating back home, he was employed with Walter L. "Pete" Ellis (Ellis Farms) in Stony Creek for many years. After farming, he became employed at Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company in Petersburg for 17 years. After Brown and Williamson moved to Georgia, he started working in the Sussex County School System as a custodian and bus driver. He also drove for Worrell Charter Bus Tours in Waverly and Artis Bus Tours in Emporia until his retirement and declining health.
Eddie loved sports. His favorite was baseball and he played with many teams inside and outside of the tidewater area. He played first base throughout his baseball career. He guarded first base as if his life depended on it, sometimes by the rules and other times by his rules. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan.
He leaves to cherish his memories: a loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Starr Dillard Gilliam of Waverly; a son, Kim Gilliam (Karen) of South Chesterfield; three daughters, Willa Michelle Gilliam and Carla L. Gilliam of Waverly and Terri Ellis Phelphs (Kent) of Petersburg; daughter-in-law, Amanda Gilliam of Waverly; sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren all of which he loved dearly; three sisters, Susie Ann Clarke of Waverly, Betty J. Spearman (Jerome) of Naperville, IL and Deacon Ellen G. Boon (John Jr.) of Waverly; two brothers, Lewis W. Gilliam (Ruth) of Stony Creek and James Gilliam (Dianne) of Waverly; two aunts, Lelia Jones (Howard) of Yale and Doris Carter of Richmond; five sisters-in-law and six brothers-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous devoted friends.
Mr. Gilliam was affectionately known as Ed, Eddie G., Eddie Red, Fred Sanford and Poppy. We will miss his jokes and his affectionate smile, but we will meet again on the other side. We love you but God loved you best.
Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, 18183 Old Forty Road, Waverly, VA, the Rev. Jameson McLaughlin, pastor, eulogist. The interment will follow in the Cargill Family Cemetery.
The family will assemble 10 a.m. the day of the service and will receive friends at 18255 Old Forty Road, Waverly.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 19 to May 20, 2019