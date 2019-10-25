|
|
On October 20, 2019, Mr. Eddie Harvell, Jr., 78, departed this world into eternal rest at his residence as a result of severe health issues. Eddie was born the only child to the late Eddie Harvell, Sr. and Bernice Howard Harvell on January 10, 1941.
He was a 1958 graduate of Peabody High School after which he served in the United States Navy. Eddie had several jobs throughout his life, which included a 30-year career at the United States Postal Service in Bronx, NY and Richmond, VA, where he retired.
He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Thelma Morris Flowers, Theodore Morris and Mattie Morris;
Eddie leaves his cherished and devoted wife of 56 years, Cecelia Morris Harvell; four children, Kirk Harvell (Kasla), Karen Harvell Francis, Kim Harvell Hardy (Chris Sr.), and Kathy Harvell Leak (Antonio); eight grandchildren, Jessica Haessly (Michael), Jocelyn Harvell (Shawn), Joy Harvell (Zach), Daniel Meade, Charles Francis IV, Christopher Hardy, Jr. (Ashley), Chantell James and Brandon Hardy; four great grandchildren, Daliyah Downey, Noelani Maszk, Laiyah Lawrence and Zyia Frances; in-laws, Arthur Morris III James and Lamara Morris; devoted cousins, Joseph Lyons of Petersburg, VA, and Bernice Clayton of Maryland; friend, Sterling Boone, Sr. of Petersburg; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Kinard Hospice and Khadija Jones of Care Advantage, Inc. for all of their help and care during Eddie's illness.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Church Road, Dinwiddie, VA, Rev. Dr. Rayaltor Powell, Pastor, eulogist.
The family will receive friends at 1640 Johnson Road, Apt. 108-D, Petersburg, VA (please park in the visitor spaces only).
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019