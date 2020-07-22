Condolences to Eddie Spicely JR., You have done an outstanding job in taking of your dad and I know that he is happy to meet up with your mom. God will Bless you and I Thank you for setting an example for the younger generation to know that taking care of your parents is only right when your parents have already took care of them when they were just a little baby. May God Continue to Truly Bless you! To God Be The Glory!

Tamara Holmes

