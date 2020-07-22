1/1
EDDIE RUFFIN SPICELY SR.
1924 - 2020
A Life Well Lived

7 1 have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.8 Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Mr. Eddie Ruffin Spicely, Sr., 96, of Dinwiddie County peacefully answered the Masters call from labor to rest on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA.

Eddie was born March 5, 1924, one of 10 children born to the late Deacon James Edward Spicley, and Deaconess Virginia Hawkins Spicely. He was preceded in death by the love of his life for fifty years the late Edith Hamlin Spicely, brothers James Archer, Hugo, Lloyd, and Preston Spicely. Sisters Elaine Johnson, Inez Craig, Edwina Clark, and Hilda Bower.

After a brief enlistment in the Army, he was honorably discharged and became a mechanic by trade, retiring from Ft. Pickett, Blackstone, VA after many years of service. Eddie was a gentle giant who loved hunting, gardening, caring for those in his community, and taking care of his family. He was a lifetime member of Mt. Poole Baptist Church, Ford, VA where he served in many capacities. He was proudest of singing in the senior choir where he was honored for being a member for over 50 years, and driving the green church bus during Vacation Bible School. At the time of his passing, Eddie was proudly the oldest living member, and Past Master of W.H. Hughes #95 Prince Hall Masonic Lodge in Blackstone, VA where he was a dedicated Master Mason for 69 years.

He leaves to cherish his memory one son Eddie R. Spicely, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA, with whom he lived until his passing; two grandchildren Edwin Spicely, and Kathleen George, of Virginia Beach, VA; one sister Vivian Walker of Petersburg, VA; three sisters-in-law Dorothy Hawkins, Arlene Spicely of Petersburg, VA, and Millie Spicely of Wilsons, VA. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives, and friends.

Eddie was loved by all who knew him, and his memory will forever be in our hearts.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 10 to 8 p.m. at the Joseph M Johnson and Son Funeral Home Petersburg Chapel. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Poole Baptist Church, Ford, Virginia.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA (804)478-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M Johnson and Son Funeral Home Petersburg Chapel
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Poole Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
I send my condolences to the family of Eddie. I'll always remember him as a gentle, smiling person, always asking about his family when he visited our elementary school, where his wife, Mrs. Edith Spicely taught.
Shirley Williams
Family
July 22, 2020
RIP Mr. Spicely - A loving and kind church member. I feel blessed to have known him. He always had time to stop and talk to anyone and was full of wisdom. A wonderful and special person to us all. God bless you family. My prayers are with you.
Machelle Vaughan
Friend
July 21, 2020
Condolences to Eddie Spicely JR., You have done an outstanding job in taking of your dad and I know that he is happy to meet up with your mom. God will Bless you and I Thank you for setting an example for the younger generation to know that taking care of your parents is only right when your parents have already took care of them when they were just a little baby. May God Continue to Truly Bless you! To God Be The Glory!
Tamara Holmes
Family
July 21, 2020
Condolences to The Spicely Family.
We always enjoyed our visits with
him and Mrs. Spicely at Annie
and Herbert Walker's home.
Iris and Willis Brown
Friend
