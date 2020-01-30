Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
EDDIE SMITH
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Gethsemane Apostolic Church, Inc
1020 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA
EDDIE WILLIAM SMITH


1928 - 2020
EDDIE WILLIAM SMITH Obituary
Elder Eddie William Smith, 91, of Petersburg, VA, peacefully went from earth to glory Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 1:15 p.m. in the home surrounded by his loved ones. Elder Smith was born July 11, 1928, to the parents of Sallie and Robert Smith.
He was Pastor and founder of Gethsemane Apostolic Church in Petersburg, VA. Pastor Smith was also a member of the Pentecostal Assemblies (PAW) for over 40 years. Many were baptized under his leadership.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Thelma Smith; and his brothers and sisters.
Elder Smith leaves to cherish a devoted wife of six years, Bertha Smith; two sons, Eddie Smith, Jr. (Deborah) and Michael T. Smith (Pamela) of Colonial Heights, VA; three step-sons, Carlton Mason (Sheslie) and Derrick Mason, both of Petersburg, VA, Neil Mason (Reba) of Prince George, VA; three stepdaughters, Evelyn Goodson (William) of Richmond, VA, Patrice Thomas and Sharon Drew, both of Waverly; two granddaughters, Kyras Smith of North Chesterfield, VA, and Lenora Hickman Harley of Columbia, SC; one great grandson, Christopher Michael Harley of South Carolina; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rev. Dr. Herbert W. Anderson (Obena) of Sutherland, VA; a devoted cousin, Randolph Eddie of Petersburg, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, cousins, other relatives, friends, his extended family at Gethsemane Church Family and other church acquaintances.
Pastor (Elder) Eddie W. Smith will truly be missed by all he touched.
Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Gethsemane Apostolic Church, Inc., 1020 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Madison Copeland, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Remember
