Edgar Allen Poe, 88, of Colonial Heights, passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 29, 1931 to the late Robert E. and Gladys Woolard Poe and was preceded in death by son, Robert E. Poe and a grandson, Jeffrey A. Swiney. Mr. Poe was a Korean War Army Veteran, and retired from Commonwealth Gas as a service tech. He was a member of St John's Episcopal Church in Petersburg, Virginia, the V.F.W. Post 622 and the American Legion Post 284. Mr. Poe is survived by his loving wife, Garnetta N. Poe; daughter, Constance S. Jones; grandsons, William Swiney III and Robert E. Poe III and great-grandchildren, Jeffrey A. Swiney Jr. and Jetay A. Swiney. Funeral services will be held later date at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. Funeral arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020