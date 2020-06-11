Mr. Edgar W. Martin, 76, of 612 Cedar Level Rd., Lot #16, Hopewell, VA, departed this life Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 732-7841. Please submit online condolences to: www.blandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 11, 2020.