EDITH ANNE INZAINA
Edith Anne Inzaina, 68, of Prince George, VA died July 18, 2020. She was born in Elizabeth City, NC to Charles and Margie Presley and grew up in DeLand, FL. She is survived by children Jessica Tindel (Josh), Rachel Inzaina, Christy Monsma (Quinn), Casey Inzaina (Dana), and grandchildren Addison, Emily and Leo Tindel, Elliott Monsma, Charlotte and Presley Inzaina, and longtime companion and partner Robert K. Williams III.

Edi was a loving mother and "Nona". She coached softball and volunteered as an active member of the PGHS Boosters club. As a member of the Hopewell community she was a proud supporter of the James House. Edi was a local small business owner for over 40 years and served her community through her tax preparation business, Econo-Tax. She was an avid football fan and could be found every Sunday cheering for her Miami Dolphins.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24th at Appomattox Cemetery in Hopewell, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James House, www.thejameshouse.org. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Appomattox Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
July 22, 2020
So very sad to learn the news. Just saw her in March, the day before she starting working from home due the virus. She was our tax preparer for many many years. Such a sweet lady and will surely be missed. Prayers for the family. What a loss!
Diana dove
Acquaintance
