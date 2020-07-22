Edith Anne Inzaina, 68, of Prince George, VA died July 18, 2020. She was born in Elizabeth City, NC to Charles and Margie Presley and grew up in DeLand, FL. She is survived by children Jessica Tindel (Josh), Rachel Inzaina, Christy Monsma (Quinn), Casey Inzaina (Dana), and grandchildren Addison, Emily and Leo Tindel, Elliott Monsma, Charlotte and Presley Inzaina, and longtime companion and partner Robert K. Williams III.
Edi was a loving mother and "Nona". She coached softball and volunteered as an active member of the PGHS Boosters club. As a member of the Hopewell community she was a proud supporter of the James House. Edi was a local small business owner for over 40 years and served her community through her tax preparation business, Econo-Tax. She was an avid football fan and could be found every Sunday cheering for her Miami Dolphins.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24th at Appomattox Cemetery in Hopewell, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James House, www.thejameshouse.org.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com