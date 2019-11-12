Home

EDITH C. CARRAWAY

EDITH C. CARRAWAY Obituary
Edith Conwell Carraway, age 92, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Born in Stony Creek, VA, she was the daughter of the late Morton Lee and Edna Williamson Conwell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Franklin Carraway and a granddaughter, Jenna C. Winn.
Edith touched the lives of many students as an educator with Dinwiddie County Public Schools, as well as many children in her community. She was always willing to reach out to those in need. During her retirement, Edith was able to pursue her interest in family history. Her love of genealogy led to years of service as the Registrar for the Frances Bland Randolph Chapter of the NSDAR. Her greatest joy was being home surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Edith is survived by her daughters, Kay Winn (Mike), Jennie Perkins (Bobby), and Joni Arnott (Alan); grandchildren, Alston Winn, Taylor Perkins, Carra Winn Lane, and Sydney Perkins; great-grandchildren, Winn Lane, Gray Perkins, and Ava Perkins; and a sister, Florence Atkins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A private service will be held.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
