Deaconess Edith Marie Mayes departed this life on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell, VA, at the age the 92. She was born May 17, 1927, to the late Almay G. Easter Barnes and was educated in the Prince George Public Schools. She was one of the last two members of her graduating class.
Deaconess Mayes was a loyal and dedicated member of the Morning Star Baptist Church of Burrowsville, VA, where she served faithfully as a member on the Diaconate Board, Missionary Auxiliary, Pastor's Auxiliary, and Women's Auxiliary. Recently, she received a plaque for 70 Years of Service in the Music Ministry and a Certificate of Appreciation for 65 Years of Service with the Diaconate Board. Within the community she has served as a member of the Order of Eastern Stars, BACCO and supported the Friends of Burrowsville School.
If a smile was a symbol of wealth Deaconess Mayes would be Trillionaire. She had a beautiful and loving heart opened to all she knew and wanted to know. Even though she did not have any biological children, she loved and called everyone else's hers and they loved and called her either "Momma" or "Aunt Edith."
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, James T. Mayes; brothers, Howard Easter, Sr., Willie Easter, Mack Barnes, and James Barnes, Sr.; and sisters, Willa Maynor, Martha Allen, Isabelle Ellis, Annie Jones and Louise Easter.
Leaving to cherish her memories: her "adopted son," Rev. Leon Pettaway (Shelia); nieces, devoted Katie Barnes (Welton), devoted Carrie Stewart, and Mary Evans; nephews, devoted James Barnes, Jr. (Christine), Howard Easter, Jr., Douglass Easter (Patricia), Kenneth Whiting, Rev. George Mayes (Carolyn), and Ira Holmes (Gracie); niece, Mildred Holloway; nephew, Roger Allen; devoted cousins, Ethel Scott-Wynn, Carol and Paulette Scott; a host of in-laws, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends including the Pearl Family and Kim DesMarais; devoted Deacon Alphonze Baker (Gladys), Kenneth Jones and Cora Blanding.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 19121 Brandon Road, Spring Grove, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, Jr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will assemble 10:00 A.M. the day of the service and receive friends at 19020 Brandon Road, Spring Grove, VA.
