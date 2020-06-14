EDNA B. SAMKO
Edna Boothe Samko, 100, of Hopewell, VA passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born in Norfolk, VA she was the daughter of the late Samuel J. and Eddie Woods Boothe; and was also preceded in death by her husband, John Samko, Jr.; and her son, John "Tim" Samko, III.

Mrs. Samko had been a long time member of West Hopewell Presbyterian Church where she had taught Sunday School. Later in her life, she had attended Calvary's Love Ministry in Hopewell, VA.

She is survived by her two granddaughters, Melissa Muncy and husband, Adam and Francy Daniels and husband, Joshua; a great-grandson, Burt Timothy Daniels; and a daughter-in-law, Virginia Samko Thomas.

All services will be private. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
