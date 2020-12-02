1/1
EDNA BAKER WILLIAMS
Edna Baker "Ganny" Williams, 95, of Colonial Heights, went home to be with Jesus and her husband of 66 years on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born in Kershaw County, South Carolina on April 13, 1925 to the late Meredith and Blanche Baker. Mrs. Williams was a member of Cool Spring Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Williams; and sisters, Frances Robinson and Doris Trimnal. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Campbell and her husband Michael; granddaughters, Caroline and Catherine Campbell all of Mechanicsville; and numerous nieces and nephews in Virginia and South Carolina. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Rev. Ted Tussey officiating. A graveside service will follow at Prospect Christian Church Cemetery, 13505 White Oak Road, Dewitt, Virginia 23840. Memorial contributions may be made to Cool Spring Baptist Church, PO Box 1630, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
