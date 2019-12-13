Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
EDNA BROWN ADKINS


1927 - 2019
EDNA BROWN ADKINS Obituary
Edna Brown Adkins, 92, of Prince George, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Edna was born November 12, 1927, to the late Fennell and Rillie Brown. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James M. Adkins; and a premature infant daughter. Edna is survived by daughter, Deborah Edwards (Mark); son, James Adkins (Karen); grandson, Brandon J. Adkins (Desirée); granddaughter, Jessica A. Poulson (Christopher); and one great-grandson, Jaxson Lee Poulson.
Edna and her husband owned and operated Adkins Lighting Center among other businesses. She was a current member of Oakland Baptist Church; as well as a former long-time member of Colonial Heights Baptist and West End Baptist. Edna was an avid tennis player in her younger years, and she loved spending time with her family vacationing at Nags Head. Edna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and her generous heart will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805, with a visitation held one-hour prior. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George. In lieu of flower donations may be made to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg Virginia 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Remember
