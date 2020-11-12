1/1
EDNA JONES CURRY
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Mrs. Edna Jones Curry, 70, received her angel wings on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center. Affectionately known as "Teenie," Edna, was born December 6, 1949 to the late Olivia Jones and John Rose of Yale, VA.
Teenie was educated in the Sussex County Public School System. She graduated from Central High School in 1968.
She joined the Calvary Baptist Church in Yale, VA, at an early age and later moved her membership to Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. Teenie was an excellent songstress with a voice like a songbird. On any given day, you would find her engaged in her favorite pastime, playing Bingo, with her "Bingo Buddy" and devoted cousin, Gloria.
She retired from McGuire Veterans Hospital after 25 years of service.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Olivia Jones and John Rose; sister, Dorothy Reese and a special aunt, Mary Jones.
She leaves the following to cherish her memory: her husband of 44 years, Charles Curry of Petersburg, VA; son, Scott Jones (Shelly) of Dinwiddie, VA; and daughter, Katrina Brown of Petersburg, VA. Her most cherished grandchildren, Deandre and William Brown; three step-grandsons; brother, Ralph Jones of Yale, VA; brother-in-law, Milton Curry of Ohio; uncle, Eugene Rose of Norfolk, VA. She also leaves a devoted nephew; Nathan Reese (Shirley) and devoted cousin; Howard Jones. A host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends will truly miss "Teenie."
Graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Waverly Cemetery, Spring Branch Road, Waverly, VA, District Elder Melvin Taylor, Sr. eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Waverly Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Shelly Jones
Family
November 11, 2020
I send my love and condolences to Katrina and family.
Sharrell Coleman
Friend
November 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My prayers and thoughts are with you all. May God keep you during this difficult time...

~ Debbie Jones Richardson

Debbie Richardson
Family
November 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences. A good heart has ended its beat, a good soul has ascended to heaven. May God give you the strength to overcome the loss of Teenie.
Andrea Cary Adams
November 10, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Howard Jones
November 10, 2020
The Battle is over. Rest in Peace.

Your Cousins,
Howard & Lelia Jones,
Yale, VA
Howard & Lelia Jones
Family
November 9, 2020
Vincent Jones
November 9, 2020
See ya later teenie. You will be missed here on this earth, but we'll see you again on the other side. Until then rest in God's arms.
Vince Jones
Family
November 8, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences in the passing of such as kind and gentle lady. May the peace that only
God gives be with you. Stay strong Charlie and Katrina. I will be in touch with you .
James Canada
November 7, 2020
Scott Jones
Son
November 7, 2020
Scott Jones
Son
November 7, 2020
In loving memory of my Mother We will love you and miss you always.
Scott Jones
Son
