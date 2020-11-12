Mrs. Edna Jones Curry, 70, received her angel wings on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center. Affectionately known as "Teenie," Edna, was born December 6, 1949 to the late Olivia Jones and John Rose of Yale, VA.
Teenie was educated in the Sussex County Public School System. She graduated from Central High School in 1968.
She joined the Calvary Baptist Church in Yale, VA, at an early age and later moved her membership to Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. Teenie was an excellent songstress with a voice like a songbird. On any given day, you would find her engaged in her favorite pastime, playing Bingo, with her "Bingo Buddy" and devoted cousin, Gloria.
She retired from McGuire Veterans Hospital after 25 years of service.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Olivia Jones and John Rose; sister, Dorothy Reese and a special aunt, Mary Jones.
She leaves the following to cherish her memory: her husband of 44 years, Charles Curry of Petersburg, VA; son, Scott Jones (Shelly) of Dinwiddie, VA; and daughter, Katrina Brown of Petersburg, VA. Her most cherished grandchildren, Deandre and William Brown; three step-grandsons; brother, Ralph Jones of Yale, VA; brother-in-law, Milton Curry of Ohio; uncle, Eugene Rose of Norfolk, VA. She also leaves a devoted nephew; Nathan Reese (Shirley) and devoted cousin; Howard Jones. A host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends will truly miss "Teenie."
Graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Waverly Cemetery, Spring Branch Road, Waverly, VA, District Elder Melvin Taylor, Sr. eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
