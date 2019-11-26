|
The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake ... Psalm 23
Mrs. Edna Moore Harris of Petersburg, VA, a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, was called home on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.
Edna was born on November 30, 1940, in Jarratt, Virginia, to the late John R. and Laura J. Moore. She graduated from Waverly Training School in 1959. She enjoyed attending football games of Virginia Union University where her husband was an alumnus.
Edna was a faithful member of the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA. When going to church on Sunday, she and her loving husband, Osborne, always was the first one in the parking lot most of the time and they were a glowing well-dressed couple. Edna loved to be neat with her clothing and loved to look pretty, whether it be going or coming. She would never leave home without her makeup on and a hat on her head. She enjoyed shopping, spending time with family and friends and would always make you laugh.
She also loved being part of the Senior Ministry at her church, Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Petersburg. Edna began her work career at My Shop, Diana Shop (Downtown Petersburg), Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company and later she was employed by Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, where she retired from.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Osborne Brooks Harris; parents, John R. and Laura J. Moore; sister, Linda S. Smith, grandparents, Elijah and Celand Moore.
Edna leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Benita Harris; two sons, Ivan Harris and Osborne Harris, Jr.; sisters, Yvonne Walker (Lawrence), Lucy Walker (Willie), Noreen Harper (Stanley), Corliss Neaves (Lynwood); brother, John A. Moore (Annie); sister-in-law, Ollie Mae Mathews; uncle, Sherry Moore (Gloria); Melvin Jones; grandchildren, Beverly, Vanessa, Nekia, Justin and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Sabastian, Brialle and Kaiyana. Edna had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, a devoted nephew, Terry Walker of Petersburg. Edna's heart was also for the baby of the family, Diamond, the family dog. Edna had many devoted friends that she loved dearly.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 12:00 Noon, the day of the service and will also receive friends at 2509 Silbury Road, South Prince George, VA.
