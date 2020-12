Or Copy this URL to Share

Edna Reese Friend,83, of Richmond, received her wings Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Reese Sr. and Clara Reese Lee; son, Lewis Friend Jr. She leaves cherished memories to her sister, Daisy G. Reese; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. December 9, 2020, at New Bridge Baptist Church, 5807 Nine Mile Road. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Please follow CDC guidelines.

