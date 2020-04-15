Home

EDWARD ARTHUR STASZEWSKI

EDWARD ARTHUR STASZEWSKI Obituary
Edward Arthur Staszewski, 62, of DeWitt, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born in Prince George, to the late Arthur Edward Jarvis and Ruth Mary Strouth. He was also preceded in death by sister, Nancy Laurel Chaisson; and brother, John Joseph Staszewski; and son, Jason Fournier. Mr. Staszewski was a graduate of John Tyler Community College. He spent his working career in HVAC. He was a member of the Dinwiddie Moose Lodge. He enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He was also an avid Patriots fan! He is loved and will be dearly missed. He is survived by his daughter, Carleigh Rae Staszewski (Ronnie); son, Edward Hayden Staszewski; grandson, Jayce Clark Goyne; sisters, Mary Ellen Staszewski and Ruth Ann Staszewski; nephew, George Gregory Strouth; niece, Michelle Kotarski (Michael and Sophia); and numerous other extended family and friends. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to VCU Massey Cancer Center, P.O. Box 843042 Richmond, VA 23284. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
