Edward Brooks Farley passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home in Petersburg, VA.
Edward Brooks was born December 3, 1924 in Petersburg, VA to Ruth Brooks and Alexander Farley. At the age of 18, Eddie Brooks enlisted in the Army and served for 3 years. He fought in WWII and received the following medals for his service: Good Conduct Medal, Eur-Afr MidEastern Campaign Medal and WWII Victory Medal. During his time in the Army, he fought in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe.
After his discharge in 1946, Eddie Brooks went back home to Petersburg and received his Bachelor's Degree from Virginia State College. His true love was being an educator with the Dinwiddie School District. His tough way of teaching was his claim to fame and he really enjoyed shaping young minds. Eddie Brooks loved people and once owned a pool hall in downtown Petersburg.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral services. Condolences may be sent to PO BOX 3271 Petersburg, VA 23805. Memorial contributions may also be made to PTSD Foundation of America on his behalf.
Eddie is survived by his four children Deborah Hughes, Paul Farley, Peyton Farley and Teresa Farley. He also has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren that he cherished so dearly.
Mr. Farley wanted to share this poem he wrote on November 6, 1999:
Death Has No Sting
Death: What is it all about
Is it something that will
Perhaps make one shout
It can't be what we call the end
To me this is a sin
Death is merely a beginning of
A journey that will never end
It goes on and on and is never the same
It will rise up and maybe
Called by another name
One sees the alternate when
It shows its beautiful head
We no longer call it death
But by another name instead
It is never a finality
It just goes into a different form
One can't always see it
Because we become too forlorn
It shows itself in many ways
Along the walks of life
You see it in the trees when
They grow to such a height
The flowers will tell you
Where death once dwell
It takes on another name
That sounds so swell
You can see it on a rainy day
And hear the sounds of it
On the roof top
Thank god that this will never stop
Death is never the end
As we all think it is
It is merely a beginning of
The many things it will give
The many forms it takes on
This planet earth
Should be recognized by you
As just another birth
You see it in the stars
And the bright sunny sky
You need not question nor
Even ask why
Don't be afraid to die
Cause it is not the end
The process of death will
Cause you to be born again
Just enjoy the endless journey
That it will carry you through
Be forever grateful that
Death has chosen you
