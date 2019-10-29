|
Edward C. "Peanut" Johnson passed away on October 25, just days shy of his 92nd birthday, after a prolonged illness. Peanut was born on November 2, 1927, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina to Ira James Johnson and "Miss Vertie" Mae Carr. Mr. Johnson served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He lived a fulfilled life with his family, work, and faith; a life he loved and found difficult to leave. Peanut is survived by his wife of 68 years, the love of his life, Joyce; four children, Karen, Ed (Nancy), Tom (Trixie), and Scott (Leslie); eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, who will miss him tremendously.
Railroading was a big part of Peanut's life. He followed the footsteps of his father to become an employee of the Atlantic Coastline Railroad, to retire 36 years later from CSX. Within a couple of years, he returned to ride the tracks for Brown Bavaria on their Schnabel car, delivering generators all over the United States and Canada and enjoying the spectacular countryside and wildlife along the way. This job was the pinnacle of his career, and a joy for him for 17 years. Peanut and Joyce were blessed to have two additional communities in their life outside of the immediate family. Close friendships and extended family were found at Colonial Christian Church, where he was a founding member and deacon, and the Hardee's Breakfast Club, a close group of delightful characters who enjoyed sharing stories while making new memories. Peanut's family will be forever grateful to the aid, love, and support of Nereida M., for the love and care provided by the staff of James River Home Health and Hospice, especially Peanut's beloved nurse, Megan, and Care Advantage.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Colonial Christian Church, 295 Dunlop Farms Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends at the church an hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Pineview Cemetery, Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019