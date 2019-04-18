|
|
Mr. Edward D. Smith Jr. departed this life on Saturday, April 13, 2018, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. A native of West Virginia, he was the husband of Fay Neff-Smith. A lover of trucking, he was an avid truck driver for over 55 years.
He is survived by his wife, Fay Neff-Smith; one daughter, Judy Jins; three step-children, Tammy Sharpe, Linda Jones Kufman and Charles Roberts; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, with Rev. David Watts as eulogist.
The family will assemble at 1:30 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911. Watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 18, 2019