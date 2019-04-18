Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
For more information about
EDWARD SMITH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWARD SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWARD D. SMITH

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

EDWARD D. SMITH Obituary
Mr. Edward D. Smith Jr. departed this life on Saturday, April 13, 2018, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. A native of West Virginia, he was the husband of Fay Neff-Smith. A lover of trucking, he was an avid truck driver for over 55 years.

He is survived by his wife, Fay Neff-Smith; one daughter, Judy Jins; three step-children, Tammy Sharpe, Linda Jones Kufman and Charles Roberts; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, with Rev. David Watts as eulogist.

The family will assemble at 1:30 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral establishment.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911. Watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now