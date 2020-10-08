Mr. Edward "Boo Boo" Darnell Whitaker, Jr. of Petersburg, VA, departed this life Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 11, 1990 in Richmond, VA, to Edward "Duck" Sr. and Robin Whitaker.
Edward was educated in Petersburg Public School System. While attending Peabody Junior High School he was a member of the Mighty Lions Football Team. He was a member of New First Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. He served as a Junior Usher and a Member of the Youth Choir.
He was employed at the following: The Tuxedo Shop in Chester, Tindal Concrete and Amazon. Edward's hobbies included deconstructing and reconstructing objects to see how they really worked. He was very good with computers and assembling Smart Televisions and computers.
One of his favorite pastimes was mastering his remote-control cars. He also took pride in detailing his "Mustang." His favorite football team was the Washington Redskins. He was very handsome with a lovely smile and infectious personality.
Edward was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rochester Sr. and Deaconess Mozelle P. Edmonds, and four uncles, Rodney Edmonds, Ronell Edmonds, Larry Batts and Johnnie Bush.
Edward leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted parents, Edward "Duck" Sr. and Robin Whitaker; one loving and devoted brother, Demitrius Whitaker (Melodie) of Fort Mill, SC; one loving and devoted sister, Demita "Dee Dee" Whitaker of Petersburg; the apple of his eye his son, Edward "Man Man" Whitaker III and his daughter expected to arrive on Monday, October 12, 2020, Princess E'lani Desire Whitaker; his queen and mother of his daughter, MaShay Hines; paternal grandmother, Deaconess Wilma Whitaker of Petersburg, VA; nieces and nephews, Anastasia Drumheller, Raykwon Whitaker, Takeya Whitaker, Jatavis Smyre, and Char'Mel Smyre; aunts, Roslyn E. Batts, Gail Bell, Paula Boynton, Paulette Brown (Michael) of Prince George, Mary Bush, Linda Chatman (Ernest), Ronda L. Edmonds, Rome Edmonds, Ronette Edmonds, Barbara Jones, Shelia Jones, and Rose Pegram (James); uncles, Rochester "Speedy" Edmonds, Jr., Roy Whitaker and Anthony Whitaker (Sandra) of Hopewell, VA; great aunts and great uncles, Mildred Parham Dodson, Rosa "Nita" Jackson, Mildred Wheeler, Annie Parham, Roy Parham, June Lofton, William Jackson, Jr., Maurice and Alice Bowles, Leon Blunt, and Roy Gibbons; first cousins, Lawrence Edmonds, Lakita Edmonds (Kareem), Querida Edmonds (Marcus), La'Quita Edmonds, Rashawn Pegram, Kendra Gainey (Genaro) of Charlotte, NC, Tierra Edmonds and Mariah Edmonds both of Oakland, CA, Deonte Taylor, Rodney Whitaker, Ariel Brown, Antoine Whitaker, Justin Whitaker, Tahari Meredith, Pamela Jones, Michelle Jones, Jamie Jones, Rhonda Jones, Michael Jones (Christy), Ernest Chatman, Coty Chatman, Johnnie Bush (Melody), Gregory Bush (Tiffany), and Terence Bush (Lartarsha), Destiny Olds (Tory), Darcell Whitaker and Junious Whitaker; his cousins in New Jersey, New York and Georgia; devoted friends, Aaron Heath, Atrell Hines, Jamar Pender, Leon Jones, Damon "Gutter" Coleman, Anthony "AP" Pegram, Xavier Porter, Djuan "DJ" Roy, Kavonta "Lumpy" Coleman, D'Vonte "Veezy" Fields, Javon "Duke" Brown, Whitney Coleman, Marquis "BJ" Coleman, Charles "Drew" Nye, Dequincy Balthrop, Deonte Coleman, Juan Rice, Christopher Williams, and Deonte Brown; and a host of other devoted cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Southside Regional Medical Center ICU.
Services will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Minister Michael Jones, eulogist and Rev. Robert A. Harney, Jr., officiating. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.