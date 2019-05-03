|
|
Edward Don Grossman, Sr., 85, of Colonial Heights, VA., passed away, Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Born in Chicago, he was the son of the late Edward A. Grossman and Elma R. Engels. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Maxine Grossman; and daughter, Sylvia Jean Grossman.
Edward, was a retired Sergeant First Class from the United States Army after 20 years of service, he was also retired from Defense General Supply Center after 10 years of service. Edward was a lifetime member of the Petersburg American Legion Post #2, he was an avid fisherman and loved to take trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas.
He survived by his children, Edward "Don" Grossman, Jr., Karen Marie McCormick and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Kevin Scott Grossman, Amber Michelle Grossman, Justin Tyler Daniel and wife, Heather and Kristina Marie Daniel; great-grandchildren, Khloe Michele Grossman and Aiden Hammond; and numerous loving siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held, 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, with Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 4240 Park Place Court Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 3 to May 4, 2019