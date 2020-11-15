Edward Guy Jones, 87, of N. Prince George, VA passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born in Hopewell, VA he was the son of the late Nelson Edward and Ruth Caudle Jones; and was also preceded in death by a son, Ernest Guy Jones; two granddaughters, Amber Dawn Powers and Katelynn Dawn Jones; and a brother, James Carroll Jones.
Mr. Jones retired from Honeywell as a Millwright and Plant Mechanic after many years of dedicated service. He was a member of West Hopewell Presbyterian Church and had many hobbies to include working in his yard, building and renovation houses, upholstery and watching western movies. He was a man who was always on the go and had a very strong work ethic.
Mr. Jones is survived by his children, Sherry R. Powers and husband, Wayne and Jeffrey Jones and wife, Misty; grandchildren, April L. Brewer and husband, Dustin, Aaron S. Powers and wife, Sara, Wayne M. Powers, Jr. and wife, Sharon, Adam B. Jones and wife, Rachel, Zachary C. Jones, Karen Jones, Heather Jones, Jeff Jones and Joshua Jones; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Nelson B. Jones.
All services will be private. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice in memory of Edward Jones. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com