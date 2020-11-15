1/1
EDWARD G. JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Guy Jones, 87, of N. Prince George, VA passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born in Hopewell, VA he was the son of the late Nelson Edward and Ruth Caudle Jones; and was also preceded in death by a son, Ernest Guy Jones; two granddaughters, Amber Dawn Powers and Katelynn Dawn Jones; and a brother, James Carroll Jones.

Mr. Jones retired from Honeywell as a Millwright and Plant Mechanic after many years of dedicated service. He was a member of West Hopewell Presbyterian Church and had many hobbies to include working in his yard, building and renovation houses, upholstery and watching western movies. He was a man who was always on the go and had a very strong work ethic.

Mr. Jones is survived by his children, Sherry R. Powers and husband, Wayne and Jeffrey Jones and wife, Misty; grandchildren, April L. Brewer and husband, Dustin, Aaron S. Powers and wife, Sara, Wayne M. Powers, Jr. and wife, Sharon, Adam B. Jones and wife, Rachel, Zachary C. Jones, Karen Jones, Heather Jones, Jeff Jones and Joshua Jones; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Nelson B. Jones.

All services will be private. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice in memory of Edward Jones. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. Hopewell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved