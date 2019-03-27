|
Edward Gill Webb, Jr., 81, of Colonial Heights, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his residence. Born in Petersburg, Va., he was the son of the late Edward Gill and Ruth Meade Perkins Webb; and was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Webb Moore and brother, Harry Bruce Webb. Mr. Webb retired from Builders Supply of Petersburg after more than 30 years of service. It is there he met several of his lifelong friends. A loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle, he was always full of life, enjoyed golf, trips to Lake Gaston and the beach.
Mr. Webb is survived by his loving wife, Audrey; his sons, Edward Gill Webb, III and Rodney Fenderson Webb; stepson, Robert G. Leonard and wife, Amie; grandsons, Corey R. Leonard and Dylan M. Leonard; nephew, Thomas "Bernie" Moore, Jr. and wife, Sandra; niece, Lorelea Moore Sarver and husband, Barry; great-niece, Taylor Leandra Moore; several cousins; devoted family members; caregivers and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019