EDWARD LINWOOD GETTINGS
1939 - 2020
Edward Linwood Gettings, 81, of Chesterfield, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born on June 23, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph Linwood and Ruth Fleming Gettings, and was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Ransone Gettings.

Linwood was a member of Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, and a retired Lieutenant with the Chesterfield Police Department. He had a love and passion for music which he shared while playing in his band, Southland.

He is survived by two brothers, Gerald "Jerry" Gettings (Becky) and Lonnie Gettings (Carolyn); two nephews; and many other family members, friends and fellow band members.

All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Linwood may be made to Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, 17120 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23834. May his memory be eternal. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Memories & Condolences
December 1, 2020
Bubba,I have lots of memories the past yrs.i know you are going to be missed,just think he's with his dad and mom blessings to all
Nancy Wells
