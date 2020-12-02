Edward Linwood Gettings, 81, of Chesterfield, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. Born on June 23, 1939, he was the son of the late Joseph Linwood and Ruth Fleming Gettings, and was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Ransone Gettings.
Linwood was a member of Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, and a retired Lieutenant with the Chesterfield Police Department. He had a love and passion for music which he shared while playing in his band, Southland.
He is survived by two brothers, Gerald "Jerry" Gettings (Becky) and Lonnie Gettings (Carolyn); two nephews; and many other family members, friends and fellow band members.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Linwood may be made to Ivey Memorial United Methodist Church, 17120 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23834. May his memory be eternal. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.