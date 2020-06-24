Edward Paul Oleyar, Sr., passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Annie Oleyar; daughter, Sandra Garzini; six sisters and two brothers.
Ed was a United States Army veteran, serving a tour in Vietnam with the Army Corp of Engineers.
He received the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Army Good Conduct medal.
Ed went to work for Verizon, retiring after thirty years of service. He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Hopewell and a member of the NRA.
He was a founding member of the Prince George Emergency Crew.
He is survived by, his loving wife of forty nine years Carol Oleyar; son, Edward Paul Oleyar, Jr.; daughter, Leslie Harrison; brother, James Oleyar; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
All services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Price George Emergency Crew, 6602 Courts Drive, 2nd floor, Prince George VA 23875.
The family is being served by J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, Virginia. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Annie Oleyar; daughter, Sandra Garzini; six sisters and two brothers.
Ed was a United States Army veteran, serving a tour in Vietnam with the Army Corp of Engineers.
He received the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Army Good Conduct medal.
Ed went to work for Verizon, retiring after thirty years of service. He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Hopewell and a member of the NRA.
He was a founding member of the Prince George Emergency Crew.
He is survived by, his loving wife of forty nine years Carol Oleyar; son, Edward Paul Oleyar, Jr.; daughter, Leslie Harrison; brother, James Oleyar; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
All services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Price George Emergency Crew, 6602 Courts Drive, 2nd floor, Prince George VA 23875.
The family is being served by J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, Virginia. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.