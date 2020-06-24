EDWARD P OLEYAR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Paul Oleyar, Sr., passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Annie Oleyar; daughter, Sandra Garzini; six sisters and two brothers.
Ed was a United States Army veteran, serving a tour in Vietnam with the Army Corp of Engineers.
He received the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Army Good Conduct medal.
Ed went to work for Verizon, retiring after thirty years of service. He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Hopewell and a member of the NRA.
He was a founding member of the Prince George Emergency Crew.
He is survived by, his loving wife of forty nine years Carol Oleyar; son, Edward Paul Oleyar, Jr.; daughter, Leslie Harrison; brother, James Oleyar; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
All services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Price George Emergency Crew, 6602 Courts Drive, 2nd floor, Prince George VA 23875.
The family is being served by J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, Virginia. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved