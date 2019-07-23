Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Calvary's Love Ministries
118 S. 11th Ave
Hopeweill, VA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Calvary's Love Ministries
EDWARD R. POWERS Obituary
Edward Ray Powers, 54, of Hopewell, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Born in Hopewell, VA, he was the son of the late Harold "Dick" and Flora Powers. He is survived by one brother, Harold "Bubba" Powers Jr., and five sisters, Debra Edwards (Doug), Brenda Barbour, Mari Powers (Mike Woodward), Janet Martin (Ray) and Barbara Powers, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Thanks to a good friend, Ms. Alice Monroe Taylor.

Edward was employed by Kenny Nye of P&N Company for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, riding his golf cart at the river and scratching lottery tickets.

The family will receive friends July 27, 2019, from 12-1 p.m. A service will follow from 1-2 at Calvary's Love Ministries, 118 S. 11th Ave., Hopeweill, VA.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 980214 (no PO), Richmond, VA 23284, or Calvary's Love Ministries in Edward Power's memory.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 23 to July 24, 2019
