EDWIN HOLLEY
EDWIN D. HOLLEY


1948 - 2020
EDWIN D. HOLLEY Obituary
On Friday, April 17, 2020, Edwin D. Holley, passed away peacefully at the age of 71. Ed was born on November 5,1948, in Orange County, FL. Ed enjoyed the beach, rock and roll, and cinema. He was known for his quick wit and was a loyal friend to many in his community. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Holley. He is survived by his three children, Scott, Wendy (Julio)and Kenny (Rhonda); five grandchildren; his brother, Robert; cherished uncle, Ed "Rabbit" Seals of FL; two beloved nieces, Janice (Blair)and Rita (Robbie); 1 great nephew and 4 great nieces. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or your . Family will receive well visitors at his home on May 2nd between 2 and 5 PM. Please visit bit.ly/edholley for additional information. Interment will be private.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
