Edwin Jean (E J) Williams Jr. of Chester, Virginia passed away peacefully on Sunday November 24, 2019 with his longtime home health care nurse Sabina Lively by his side.
E J is preceded in death by his wife Lois Archer Williams, his son Victor Jean Williams and his sister Adelia Williams Morris. He is survived by his brother Dr. William Clarence Williams, his son Edwin Todd Williams (Heather Allen), his daughter in law Lyn Webber Williams and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was born January 20, 1928 to Edwin Jean (Kelly) Williams Sr. and Mary Saunders Williams. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute pursuing a degree in forestry until he was called home to take over the family sawmill business 'E J Williams and Son' from 1950 until 1976. He then retired to spend time traveling with his wife Lois Archer Williams. He had a passion for travel, flying, hunting and timber! He received his pilot's license in 1970 and flew many trips to Ocean Isle Beach, the Bahamas and various other Caribbean islands.
He was very proud of all his grandchildren especially Cory for becoming an Equine Veterinarian in Kentucky, his grandson Peden who plays banjo and many other string instruments at church and various bluegrass events, granddaughters Kelly and Addie for pursuing their dream of becoming an Attorney and Radiologist respectively. After the passing of his wife in 2011, he found the perfect companion in Gale Meade to help him through his elder years in life.
There will be a celebration of life Memorial service at Full Gospel Tabernacle on December 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to The Coach Vic Williams Scholarship Fund c/o R. Glen Morgan Attorney, P.O. Box 2629, Chesterfield, VA 23832 are appreciated.
