EDWIN S. COLEMAN SR.
1945 - 2020
Mr. Edwin S. Coleman, Sr. departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the staff of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
