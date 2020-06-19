Mr. Edwin S. Coleman Sr., affectionately known as "Doc", 74, of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Saturday June 13, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 16, 1945 in Petersburg, VA to the late Eddie Barber and Parthenia Coleman. Doc was preceded in death by three sisters, Ann Taylor, Barbara Wyche, and Patricia Coleman and a granddaughter, KeAzia Drew.
Doc attended Peabody High School in Petersburg, VA and was later employed by Brown and Williamson Tobacco Co. until its closing at which time he drove a cab for many years. Doc loved all sports and was a fan of many.
Doc leaves to cherish his memory: three daughters, Sonya McLaughlin (Bernard) of Petersburg, Kewana and Kawana Drew of Chester; two sons, Edwin S. Coleman, Jr. (Tammy) of Chesterfield, and Rafael Saunders, Sr. of Petersburg; eight grandchildren, Chanae Billie (Lance) of Chesterfield, Jalen Taylor of Petersburg, Kahlil and Kaleb Coleman both of Chesterfield, Rafael Saunders, Jr. of Prince George, Zayquan McDougal of Hopewell, Carlito Diggs of Petersburg and CaNae Sykes of North Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Leah and Myles Billie of Chesterfield; three brother, Tyrone Coleman, Sr. (Louise) and Eddie Barber, Jr. of Richmond VA, Freddie Barber of New York; two sisters, Brenda and Deidra Barber of New York; devoted ex-wife and mother of his children, Deborah Coleman of Petersburg; devoted friends, Washington Urquhart, Walgus Couch (BayBro), Randall Bufford (Coach), Jerome Jones, Otha Walker (DeLow); and a host of nieces and nephews who will cherish his memory forever. Doc loved his family and friends and was loved by many.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA.
The family may be reached by calling (804) 437-6258 or by visiting his daughter at 314 Beauregard Avenue, Petersburg VA, 23805.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.