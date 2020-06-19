EDWIN S. COLEMAN SR.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EDWIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Edwin S. Coleman Sr., affectionately known as "Doc", 74, of Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Saturday June 13, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 16, 1945 in Petersburg, VA to the late Eddie Barber and Parthenia Coleman. Doc was preceded in death by three sisters, Ann Taylor, Barbara Wyche, and Patricia Coleman and a granddaughter, KeAzia Drew.

Doc attended Peabody High School in Petersburg, VA and was later employed by Brown and Williamson Tobacco Co. until its closing at which time he drove a cab for many years. Doc loved all sports and was a fan of many.

Doc leaves to cherish his memory: three daughters, Sonya McLaughlin (Bernard) of Petersburg, Kewana and Kawana Drew of Chester; two sons, Edwin S. Coleman, Jr. (Tammy) of Chesterfield, and Rafael Saunders, Sr. of Petersburg; eight grandchildren, Chanae Billie (Lance) of Chesterfield, Jalen Taylor of Petersburg, Kahlil and Kaleb Coleman both of Chesterfield, Rafael Saunders, Jr. of Prince George, Zayquan McDougal of Hopewell, Carlito Diggs of Petersburg and CaNae Sykes of North Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Leah and Myles Billie of Chesterfield; three brother, Tyrone Coleman, Sr. (Louise) and Eddie Barber, Jr. of Richmond VA, Freddie Barber of New York; two sisters, Brenda and Deidra Barber of New York; devoted ex-wife and mother of his children, Deborah Coleman of Petersburg; devoted friends, Washington Urquhart, Walgus Couch (BayBro), Randall Bufford (Coach), Jerome Jones, Otha Walker (DeLow); and a host of nieces and nephews who will cherish his memory forever. Doc loved his family and friends and was loved by many.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA.

The family may be reached by calling (804) 437-6258 or by visiting his daughter at 314 Beauregard Avenue, Petersburg VA, 23805.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
20 entries
June 18, 2020
So sorry to hear about "Doc".....RIP old friend......prayers to the family!!
Carolyn Thomas
Friend
June 18, 2020
DOC WAS A GREAT FRIEND.. HAD THAT GREAT SMILE & LAUGH..
PATRICE DIAMOND HOLLAND
Friend
June 18, 2020
I would like to offer my condolescence to the entire family. We will continue to ask God to give each of you the strength to make it through the days to come. Just know this "Earth has no sorrow that heaven can't heal". Rev. Leroy & Kimberly Evans
Leroy Evans
Acquaintance
June 18, 2020
Rest in Peace FREDDY.
Tommy Woodfin
Friend
June 18, 2020
To Tyrone and Family, Expressing my deepest sympathy to all of You, may God Grace and Mercy be with you during this time and the days to come. To God Be The Glory. Blessings!!!

Patricia Lilly Jones
Friend
June 18, 2020
So sorry hear of the loss of "Doc" Coleman, an old friend from the past and a very nice person. My sincere condolence to his family for their loss. May God's blessing be upon each you and may he RIP.
James Williams
Friend
June 18, 2020
Rest In Peace Doc.
Harold Jefferson
Friend
June 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Eddie Johnson
Friend
June 18, 2020
Send my condolences at this time of loss to the family as well as on family , We knew DOC all are Life and never had a bad memory of him God bless strengthen and keep you at this time in loss , Junie and Frederick
Ernest Wynn
Friend
June 17, 2020
DOC WAS THE SORT OF PERSON THAT PEOPLE WERE DRAWN TO. A GOOD MAN WHO I HAVE KNOWN SINCE WE LJVED ON GILL STREET IN THE FIFTIES. PEACE
ASKIA FAHEEM
Friend
June 17, 2020
Our condolences to the
Johnny &Barbara McCadden
Friend
June 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Caroline Knight
Acquaintance
June 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Paula Harris
Family
June 17, 2020
Sending my condolences and prayers out to Sonya C. McLaughlin and her family.
Ramonia Prosise
Friend
June 16, 2020
May God bless each of you doing this time of sorrow
Deacon Mary Miles Nelson
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
Sending my love and heart felt condolences to my cousins, the entire Coleman family & friends
Theodosia "Cat" Jones
Family
June 16, 2020
May the God of all comfort, comfort and strengthen the entire Coleman family during this time of sorrow. Those who fall asleep in death, God keeps in his memory because they are precious in his eyes. (Ps. 116: 15) Our sincere condolences.
Walgus & Virginia Couch
Friend
June 16, 2020
Virginia Couch
Friend
June 16, 2020
child hood friend gone missed you doc
ron moorefield
June 15, 2020
I love Mr. Coleman I took care for a wild cool old dude I gonna miss you RIP
Debra Raines
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved