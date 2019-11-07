|
On Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, God saw Effie Mae Wyche tired face and released her from pain and suffering. He put his arms around her and lifted her to rest.
Mrs. Effie Mae Wyche, 89, of Dinwiddie County, received her LPN license in 1969 from the Medical College of Virginia. She worked at Central State Hospital for 35 years until she retired to care for her mother, Mary Baker. She obtained her early education from Dinwiddie Training School. She was a member of Mt. Level Baptist Church where she served on the Sanctuary Sr. Choir for many years. Effie Mae loved to write, bake and take care of others.
Effie Mae Wyche was born July 16, 1930, to Robert Wyche, Sr., and Mary Lee Baker both proceeded her in death. She had one brother, Robert Wyche Jr., (Lilly Mae). Wonderful grandparents, George and Effie Bartee; two devoted friends Richard Branch and Clementine Green, all proceeded her in death.
Her loved ones that will miss her dearly include a beloved daughter, Mrs. Roxie Bonner Jones (Freddie, deceased); three grandchildren, Terrence W. Jones (Tannis), Fredelda L. Jones (Bruce), Katacia J. Smith (Erick); seven great-grandchildren; Staff Sgt. Akeema Jones-Greene, Frederick L. Jones (Sharon), Terrence W. Jones Jr., Christian C. Hicks, Ericka L. Smith, and Kamari J. Lewis; and devoted loving neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. James& Linda Beasley.
Funeral services for Ms. Effie Wyche will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Mt. Level Baptist Church, 14920 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie. Rev. Gerald Brandon, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Public viewing will be Friday, November 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the McKenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA (804)478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019