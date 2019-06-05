|
Elaine Jones Martin, 75, of, Hopewell, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul J. Jones and Frances Johnson Jones, and her sister, Susan Grubbs. Elaine is survived by her daughter, Amy Almarode (Larry); daughter, Mitzi Tucker (Neil); daughter, Denise "Deenie" Webb (Louis); grandchildren, Meagan McComber (Will); Mandy Almarode, Macie Almarode, Miranda Tucker and Cody Webb; great-grandchildren, Brendan, Colsen, Ethan and Kaelyn McComber and Ariahna Armey; brothers, Paul and Dennis Jones; as well as numerous extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Appomattox Cemetery in Hopewell, VA. The family requests that anyone attending dress in casual attire. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 5 to June 6, 2019