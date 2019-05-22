Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
ELANIA HUDSON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
225 Byrne Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
225 Byrne Street
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELANIA HUDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELANIA J. HUDSON


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ELANIA J. HUDSON Obituary
Service for Dr. Elania Jemison Hudson will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne Street, Petersburg, VA, with Michael Shannon, pastor, officiating, and Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White Sr., eulogist, and Rev. Dr. Jamie T. Pleasant, eulogist. The interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at the church at which time The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Omega Omega Service will be accorded.

In lieu of floral arrangements, a Tuition Assistance Fund is being developed at Atlanta University Center in memory of Dr. Elania Jemison Hudson.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now