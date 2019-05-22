|
Service for Dr. Elania Jemison Hudson will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne Street, Petersburg, VA, with Michael Shannon, pastor, officiating, and Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White Sr., eulogist, and Rev. Dr. Jamie T. Pleasant, eulogist. The interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at the church at which time The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Omega Omega Service will be accorded.
In lieu of floral arrangements, a Tuition Assistance Fund is being developed at Atlanta University Center in memory of Dr. Elania Jemison Hudson.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 22 to May 23, 2019