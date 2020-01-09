|
Eldridge Ray Porter, born July 31, 1939, passed away on January 6, 2020. He was a lifelong member of Matoaca, Va. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eldridge E. Porter and Catherine Woodfin Porter. Mr. Porter was a lifelong member of Matoaca Baptist Church, as well as a member of the Petersburg YMCA.
He retired from the Defense General Supply Center in 1995, with 35 years of service.
Mr. Porter leaves behind several special cousins and friends among them are,
Antoine Casey who was his best friend and roommate for 20 years, Donna Gardiner of Eustis, Fl., David Abrams of Matoaca, Va., Antionette Bowser Gray of Upper Marlboro, MD., Denise Valencia of Tucson, AZ., Suasan Mendevil of Tucson, AZ., and Page Saunders of Tucson, AZ.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm Saturday, January 11, 2020, at East Matoaca Cemetery, 21576-21688 Memorial Ave, Petersburg, VA 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
