Elfriede Franziska Davis, 85, of Petersburg, VA found peace with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Elfiede grew up in Fussen Germany during the war. After the war, she become a nanny for the girls of Chaplin Allen, an officer in the US Army. When Chaplin Allen rotated back state-side, he ask Elfriede to accompany him to Virginia. After arriving in the United State, she become a naturalized citizen.

As the girls grew up, she took local employment in downtown Petersburg, where she met her husband-to-be, Robert. Petersburg has always been her home, even though she traveled the world with Sergeant Robert P. Davis. So, it was in Petersburg they bought their home and raised their only son, Ken.

As times got tight, she started the Quartermaster Museum Gift Shop (Fort Lee) in the mid 1970's. In the '80's she helped put her son through Virginia Tech.

She has two surviving, younger brothers in Germany, Reiner Zenzs and Wolfgang Zenzs.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, once everyone can safely gather.

Arrangements with Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, VA 23234.

