Our hearts are saddened by the passing of our loved one, Eli Cranston.
Eli was born on August 31, 1987, to Hazel Graves-Cranston and the late Darrell Cranston, Sr.
He was a graduate of Dinwiddie High School and John Tyler Community College, Chester, Virginia.
Eli enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved partying with friends, rapping, dancing, traveling, shopping, and playing video games. He also loved the movie Temptation, drinking coffee, and playing Chess with his friend Jazzo. Eli brought joy to many people and he was a Rams Fan.
Eli is preceded in death by his father, Darrell Cranston, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Alice Marie Graves; paternal grandparents, Juanita and Eddie Cranston; and an uncle, Kevin L. Graves.
He leaves cherished memories to his loving mother, Hazel Graves-Cranston; sister, Chanti Cranston; brother, Darrell Cranston, Jr., and Chrystal Bussey; three nieces, Ava and Chloe Harris and Abigail Cranston; four nephews, Omari Thomas, Cash Parker, Kenneth Pitman, Jr. and Julian Cruz; maternal grandfather, Ellis Graves, Sr.; uncle, Ellis Graves, Jr.; aunt, Liza Graves; two god sisters, Shantee Echols Pittman and Jessica Cruz; devoted cousins, Sandra Taylor, Brandon Taylor and Treysan Taylor; devoted friends, who were more like brothers, Andrew Edmonds, Jasmine Collins, Joseph Carnes, Isaiah Seward and Lee Duvall; girlfriend, Demeisha Lewis; and a host of other relatives, friends, including Clifton Raigns, Jordan Johnson, Brittney Bland and the Kenilworth Family.
A visitation for Eli Cranston will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 5pm – 7pm at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Drive in funeral services for Eli Cranston will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 1p.m. at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God In Christ, 233 Halifax Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Pastor, Rev. Dr. Herbert Anderson, officiating.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence on the day of the service at 11:45a.m.
Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director. (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on May 8, 2020