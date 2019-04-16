|
|
|
It's with heartfelt sorrow we announce the departing of Mr. Elijah Alden Leigg of Petersburg, Virginia, who entered into eternal rest Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hiram Davis Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Virginia (North Dinwiddie County); Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., funeral director, (804) 732-5959 and (804) 834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More