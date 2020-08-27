1/1
ELISA SCOTT
1981 - 2020
{ "" }
Ms. Elisa Scott affectionately known as "Lisa-Lee and TeeTee", entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at VCU/MCV Medical Center. On May 1, 1981, Elisa was born to Leonard Scott and Inge Eser-Scott in Bad Friedrichshall, Germany.

After some traveling because of the military, her parents returned to Hopewell, Virginia along with her sister where they were raised. Elisa attended Hopewell Public Schools where she later graduated from Hopewell High School.

Elisa was a devoted mother, daughter and sister. She loved to have a good-time. She was full of energy and laughter; with her singing and dancing she was known to be the life of the party. She enjoyed making things beautiful and did home décor as a hobby. Elisa was also a storywriter. She loved her family and friends and held them dearly to her heart. In conversation she would often say words of wisdom "Never forget who you are or where you came from".

Elisa was preceded in death by her uncle, Friedrich Lehne. She leaves to cherish her memory: three devoted children, Shalijah Harrington, Isaiah Harrington, and Josiah Allen; parents, Leonard Scott and Inge Eser-Scott; devoted sister, Katharina Williams (Patrick Warren); two life-long friends/brothers, Antonio Williams and Darrell Johnson; nieces, Tatyana Williams (Jayceon Hawkins), Katja Williams, Christiana Warren, Keyona Mason, and KeAsia Mason; aunts and uncles, Alphonso Shine, Kenneth Shine, Anthony Scott, Shirley Scott (parental guardian), Patricia Caldwell, Demetrick Caldwell, Sheila Caldwell of Georgia, Erika Lehne (Friedrich) of Germany; a host of cousins, Bettina Kapp, Markus Lehne of Germany, Lakiesha McCaskey (Keyon Mason), Tysean McCaskey, Alicia Caldwell, D'Juan Johnson, Demario Johnson, Dwight Johnson, Dominique Prescott; several devoted friends, Natasha Cook, Donnise Turley, Tanja Brown, Shirazi Harrington, Imani Vaughan, Nytasijah Harrington, Yolanda Walker, and Shalonda Walker.

Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, 4745 Mount Sinai Road, Prince George, VA.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the funeral establishment.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Calling hours
07:00 - 08:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Memorial Park,
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
13 entries
August 25, 2020
Counselor Williams, I did not know your sister. But if she was anything like you she must have been a bright light to all she came in contact with. I know you brighten my day every time you stop by. I am so sorry for your loss and will be praying for you and your family.
God bless
Andrea Seeley
August 25, 2020
Words can express how much you will be missed. You had a beautiful soul. May you Rest In Peace until we meet again.
Leslie Cross
Friend
August 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nabagereka Turley
Friend
August 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Felix Ceaser
Neighbor
August 24, 2020
Rest in peace Lisa. May you have been greeted by loved ones lost before you. Sending love up your way. My heart goes to the family.
Kelly Brown
Friend
August 24, 2020
Missing You Sooo Much My Precious Child.Its time now to take your Rest Baby Girl♀No Worries,No PainInto the arms of Granny.Rest❤
Yolanda Walker
Family
August 24, 2020
August 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.We shocked she will be missed.RIP Lisa
Johnny & Elke Brown
Friend
August 24, 2020
Counselor K. Williams, my prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. Please let me know if I can be of assistance to you.
Rita Odom
Coworker
August 23, 2020
Kymberley Turner
Family
August 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Anthon Davis
Friend
August 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Deirtrice Harrington
Family
August 22, 2020
Family,First let me say how deeply sorry to hear this news I'm still n shock sad,everyone knew that was my girl from day one will always be .I'm so hurt for the rest of the family also.Rest our sweet Lisa.
Deirtrice Harrington
Family
