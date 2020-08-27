Ms. Elisa Scott affectionately known as "Lisa-Lee and TeeTee", entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at VCU/MCV Medical Center. On May 1, 1981, Elisa was born to Leonard Scott and Inge Eser-Scott in Bad Friedrichshall, Germany.
After some traveling because of the military, her parents returned to Hopewell, Virginia along with her sister where they were raised. Elisa attended Hopewell Public Schools where she later graduated from Hopewell High School.
Elisa was a devoted mother, daughter and sister. She loved to have a good-time. She was full of energy and laughter; with her singing and dancing she was known to be the life of the party. She enjoyed making things beautiful and did home décor as a hobby. Elisa was also a storywriter. She loved her family and friends and held them dearly to her heart. In conversation she would often say words of wisdom "Never forget who you are or where you came from".
Elisa was preceded in death by her uncle, Friedrich Lehne. She leaves to cherish her memory: three devoted children, Shalijah Harrington, Isaiah Harrington, and Josiah Allen; parents, Leonard Scott and Inge Eser-Scott; devoted sister, Katharina Williams (Patrick Warren); two life-long friends/brothers, Antonio Williams and Darrell Johnson; nieces, Tatyana Williams (Jayceon Hawkins), Katja Williams, Christiana Warren, Keyona Mason, and KeAsia Mason; aunts and uncles, Alphonso Shine, Kenneth Shine, Anthony Scott, Shirley Scott (parental guardian), Patricia Caldwell, Demetrick Caldwell, Sheila Caldwell of Georgia, Erika Lehne (Friedrich) of Germany; a host of cousins, Bettina Kapp, Markus Lehne of Germany, Lakiesha McCaskey (Keyon Mason), Tysean McCaskey, Alicia Caldwell, D'Juan Johnson, Demario Johnson, Dwight Johnson, Dominique Prescott; several devoted friends, Natasha Cook, Donnise Turley, Tanja Brown, Shirazi Harrington, Imani Vaughan, Nytasijah Harrington, Yolanda Walker, and Shalonda Walker.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, 4745 Mount Sinai Road, Prince George, VA.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.