ELIZABETH A. MARTIN


1932 - 2020
ELIZABETH A. MARTIN Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Martin, 87, of Petersburg passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Born November 8, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Samuel W. and Josephine H. Pulley, and was also preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Martin, Sr.; three sisters and two brothers. Elizabeth was a school bus aide for Dinwiddie County for 23 years. A very athletic person, she was an avid golfer, baseball and softball player, and was a huge Richard Petty fan.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Dotts (Jack), Cynthia Vanderburg (Smokey), "Bubba" Martin (Sharon); seven grandchildren, Jeff Hooker (Kim), Chad Wilson (Donna), Billy Martin (Amber), Jack Dotts (Rachel), Jake Dotts (Laura), Gregory Martin (Joy), Nicholas Martin; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Teressa Hicks; and many other extended family members and friends.

Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
